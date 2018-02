Major route set to be closed for eight weeks

Motorists using one of the district’s busiests routes could be in for two months of disruption due to road works getting underway.

It is understood that the main A36 between Ballymena and Larne will be closed from Monday, March 12 for a period of eight weeks.

Signs have been placed at main junction points along the route advising of the proposed closures.

The electronic signs at the Larne Road roundabout in Ballymena, Misty Burn, Glenwherry, and at the A8 roundabout advise that diversions will be in place along the 19-mile stretch of road.