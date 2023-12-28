Man aged 18 dies after pre-Christmas collision between motorbike and car in north Belfast

A PSNI spokesperson said tonight: "We received a report at around 9.20pm that a car and motorcycle had collided in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Friday December 22.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment at the time, but has since sadly passed away.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1915 of 22/12/23."