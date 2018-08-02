Man airlifted to hospital after 70ft fall

A man who fell 70 ft in Ballintoy has been airlifted to hospital in Belfast.

The man fell before 6.30pm tonight, from Elephant Rock.

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard teams with Portrush AWLB, Rescue Helicopter 199 from HM Coastguard Prestwick, NI Air Ambulance at Ballintoy Harbour where a person fell this evening. PICTURE PATRICK O BRIEN/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Coastguard teams were dispatched from Ballycastle and Coleraine.

He was taken to shore by the Portrush Lifeboat, and then airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital by the charity air ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “A man who fell 70ft from Elephant Rock, Ballintoy this evening has been stabilised by Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Teams before being taken to shore by Portrush Lifeboat then on to hospital by air ambulance.

“Her Majesty’s Coastguard received a request for assistance at 6.30 this evening.”

