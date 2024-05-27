People attend a vigil at Market Square, Letterkenny, following an explosion at Applegreen service station in the nearby village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people died. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at a service station in Co Donegal which claimed the lives of 10 people in 2022.

Four men, three women and three young people, with ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7 in the Irish village of Creeslough.

Police investigating the explosion said the man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on Monday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

