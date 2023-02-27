Man arrested after serious road traffic collision in Enniskillen released on bail

Sergeant McFarland said: “We are continuing to appeal for information following a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a black BMW 316 car at around 5.45am on Sunday.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Belmore Street which was closed, re-opened following the road traffic collision. Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area, which could be of assistance to the investigation, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 459 26/02/23.”