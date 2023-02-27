News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested after serious road traffic collision in Enniskillen released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences following a serious road traffic collision at Belmore Street in Enniskillen on Sunday 26th February, has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

By Gemma Murray
47 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sergeant McFarland said: “We are continuing to appeal for information following a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a black BMW 316 car at around 5.45am on Sunday.

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Belmore Street which was closed, re-opened following the road traffic collision. Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area, which could be of assistance to the investigation, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 459 26/02/23.”

PSNI