Man arrested and homes evacuated after object thrown in north Belfast

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a report that an object had been thrown in the North Queen Street area at around 11.55pm yesterday.

Inspector Laura Kelly said: “ Police and ATO attended the scene and cordons were put in place.

"A number of homes in the vicinity were also evacuated whilst the object was examined.

"The object has now been declared a viable pipe bomb type device which has been made safe and removed for further examination.

"A 27 year old man has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Cordons have now been removed and all roads re-opened, however, officers remain in the area this morning conducting a thorough examination of the scene.”



Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information which is asked to contact police in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1349 18/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”