Man arrested for asking children to perform 'lewd act'

Police are appealing for information after police received information a man approached two children in a play park and asked them to perform 'a lewd act'.

Police in Antrim issued a Facebook appeal for information after "a suspicious approach to children in the Bush Park area of Antrim yesterday evening".

In the appeal Detective Inspector Steven McColm said: “We received a report that a man described as being around 5ft 8in with short dark hair and wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper had approached two children in a playpark at around 7.15pm and asked them to perform a lewd act.

"There was no physical contact between the man and the children. The girl and boy, both aged 8, ran back to the adult who was with them at the time.

“The man was seen walking away from the area in the direction of the Round Tower. He may also have been carrying a dark backpack.

“At around 9pm last night detectives arrested a 25 year old man on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He is currently in custody, helping us with our enquiries.

“Anyone who saw an individual matching this description in and around the time of the reported incident or who has information that could help our investigation should contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1331 of 26/5/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”