The man was arrested in an investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers on 17 November.

Police say the investigation continues and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org