The PSNI have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of a child.

The man was arrested by detectives carrying out a planned search of a property in the College Avenue area of Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 57-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of a child, and on suspicion of distributing indecent images of a child.

He is currently in police custody.