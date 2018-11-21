Man arrested in explosives probe

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by detectives nvestigating the discovery of two suspicious objects at Ulidia House in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Thursday 15 November.

A PSNI spokesman said he was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances and on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

A spokesman said Army Technical Officers examined the items at the time and both were safely removed for further examination. A number of other items were also seized from the property and these are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

He added that the 38 year old was subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries.