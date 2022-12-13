Man arrested in probe into attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on November 17 have today arrested a 28-year-old man in Strabane under the Terrorism Act.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org