Man assaulted in aggravated burglary

A man has been assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a property in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said shortly after midnight it was reported that four men had forced their way into a house in Oakley Street and threatened the occupants, a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

“Three of the intruders wore balaclavas and were armed with bats and bars," he added. "The fourth, who was not wearing a balaclava, was armed with a sword.

"He is described as about 19 or 20 years old, thin, around 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair brushed forward.

“This fourth male punched the male occupant to the head.

“The intruders then smashed a front window as they fled the scene."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation, to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 12 of 14/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.