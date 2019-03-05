Man charged with murder of Ian Ogle

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder.

The charge follows the arrest of a 32 year old man by detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow Wednesday, 6 March.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

He is the second person to be charged in connection with Mr Ogle's murder.

Mr Ogle, a Community worker, was murdered by a group of men near his Cluan Place home on January 27.

Police said Mr Ogle had been stabbed 11 times in the back and suffered a fractured skull.