Man charged with two counts of attempted murder of PSNI officers in Strabane
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on November 17 have charged a 28-year-old man.
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit charged the man with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 14th December.
As is usual procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.