Man dead in Co Londonderry after crash involving two vans and a fallen tree during intense winds of Storm Isha

A man is his 60s is dead after the van he was driving hit a fallen tree, and another van.

The man, who has not been named, was in a Vauxhall Vivaro when the collision happened at 9.45pm on Sunday on Broad Road, Limavady.

The male driver of the other van involved, a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Broad Road is a large A road leading from Limavady towards Coleraine.

Broad Road, Limavady

The crash seemingly happened on the northern outskirts of Limavady town.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash, to get in touch.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam or any other footage.