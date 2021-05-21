Man dies after collision between car and farm quad vehicle
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim on Friday evening.
The collision between a Seat Ibiza and a farm quad type vheicle happened in the Irish Hill Road area of Ballyclare just after 8pm.
Inspector Buchanan said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza and a farm quad type vehicle were involved in the incident. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. A female was also taken to hospital following the incident.
“The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.
“Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1835 21/05/21.”