Man dies after collision between car and farm quad vehicle

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene of the tragedy on the Lough Fea Road

The collision between a Seat Ibiza and a farm quad type vheicle happened in the Irish Hill Road area of Ballyclare just after 8pm.

Inspector Buchanan said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza and a farm quad type vehicle were involved in the incident. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. A female was also taken to hospital following the incident.

“The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.