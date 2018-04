A man has died after an early-morning lorry crash on the M5 near Birmingham.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, West Midlands Police said.

A truck hit a barrier on the motorway before slowing to a stop just before 5.15am on Monday, the force said.

Junctions two to three southbound for Oldbury and Halesowen remain closed and are not likely to re-open before this afternoon.