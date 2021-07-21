Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough

PSNI

Police confirmed they were called to an incident at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh.

“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”