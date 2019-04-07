Man dies after three vehicle collision on NI road

A man in his 60s has died as a result of injuries sustained following a fatal three vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

It happened in the Castleward Road area of Strangford at 11.30am.

PSNI Inspector McGuigan said: “Shortly after 11.30am, it was reported that a motorcycle, a Renault Clio and a Nissan Qashqai were involved in the incident.

"The Castleward Road, Strangford remains closed at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference 608 7/4/19.”