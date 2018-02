A man has died following a workplace accident in Co Fermanagh.

The man who died was in his 30s and the incident happened at a building site in the Ederney area this morning.

He is understood to have died at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive NI is investigating the incident.

Police confirmed that they attended the scene of a sudden death of a man in his 30s at a building site in the Ederney area earlier today.