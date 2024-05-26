Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died following a late-night road crash in Co Antrim.

Police said Stephen Carmichael, 33, from the Ballyclare area, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ballyrobert Road in the town shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Police urged anyone with information or video footage of Mr Carmichael's collision to speak with officers.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.

Stephen Carmichael (pictured) who has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Ballyclare

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time."