Man dies in county Armagh road traffic collision as police appeal for information after third road death this weekend
Police said Stephen Carmichael, 33, from the Ballyclare area, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ballyrobert Road in the town shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Police urged anyone with information or video footage of Mr Carmichael's collision to speak with officers.
Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision.
"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time."
Anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, is asked to contact officers at the collision investigation unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of 25/05/24.
