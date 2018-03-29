Man dies in farm accident

A pensioner has died following an accident on a farm in Co Armagh.

Police received a report of the sudden death of a man, aged in his 70s, on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn yesterday.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and are investigating.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the scene just after 2.20pm.

“One rapid response vehicle paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident,” said a spokesperson.

“The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene, but was stood down on route.

“No patients were transported from the scene.”