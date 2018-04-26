Man fined after dogs attack other animals

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has warned dog owners to keep their animals under control, or face the threat of possible prosecution.

The warning was issued after an Aghalee man was fined £750 and ordered to pay costs of more than £800 for allowing his dogs to attack a number of other animals.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court on April 17, Kevin McBarron, from Ballinderry Road, pleaded guilty to allowing his two Belgian Shepherd-type dogs to attack a dog, a cat and sheep owned by other persons.

The charges of allowing his dogs to attack other animals were brought against Mr McBarron by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983.

The charges related to two Belgian Shepherd-type dogs that were owned by Mr McBarron, which strayed from his property on the morning of August 27, 2017.

The two dogs proceeded to attack another dog, a cat and sheep, leaving them with serious wounds that required treatment at a local vets.

Having pleaded guilty in court, the Judge fined Mr McBarron £750 and ordered him to pay costs of £820.80 and an offender levy of £15.

Commenting on the case, Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council gives a high priority to ensuring responsible dog ownership throughout the council area.

“All complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary, due to serious breaches of the legislation such as this, formal action is taken.”