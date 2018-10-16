Man found dead on NI beach identified

The PSNI has identified a man whose body was discovered on a Northern Ireland beach last week.

"The identity of the deceased has now been determined and the death is not being treated as suspicious," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Newcastle, Co. Down. (Photo: Pacemaker)

A member of the public discovered the body of the man while walking their dog near Newcastle Co. Down on the morning of Thursday October 11.

Police launched an investigation and appealed to the public to help them identify the man.

The man was described by the PSNI as a "white male, aged between 50-70, bald on top with short grey hair to the sides, of medium build and was found wearing a white Ballybunion Golf Club polo shirt."