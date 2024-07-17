Man in 20s fighting for his life in hospital after serious single vehicle collision on the Belfast Road, Whitehead

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:51 BST
The Belfast Road, Whitehead has fully reopened to motorists following a single-vehicle collision last night, Tuesday, 16th July.
Sergeant Watson said: "We received a report at around 9.10pm that a red Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

NIASNIAS
NIAS

"The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time. ”

An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact on 101, quoting reference number 1666 of 16/07/24.

