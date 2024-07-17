Man in 20s fighting for his life in hospital after serious single vehicle collision on the Belfast Road, Whitehead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Belfast Road, Whitehead has fully reopened to motorists following a single-vehicle collision last night, Tuesday, 16th July.

Sergeant Watson said: "We received a report at around 9.10pm that a red Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time. ”