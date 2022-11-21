Banagher marina - Google maps

Gardai said the incident happened at Banagher Marina in Co Offaly at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and treated the driver, a man in his 70s.

He was taken to Ballinalsoe Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Nobody else was in the van.

The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardai said they investigating all circumstances about the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage.