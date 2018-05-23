Man in critical condition after being kicked in head in serious assault

Police have appealed for information after a man was kicked in the head in a morning assault, leaving him in a critical condition in intensive care.

The incident happened in Ardglass, County Down on Tuesday morning just before 11am.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and has since been released on bail.



“Police received a report that a 45-year-old man had been seriously assaulted by a male in the Strangford Road area on Tuesday morning," said detective sergeant James Johnston.

"It is believed the man was kicked to the head during the assault and as a result has sustained serious head injuries.

"He remains in intensive care in hospital this morning where his condition is described as critical.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident a short time later but has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.”



“We are currently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to this matter but I would appeal to anyone who was in the Strangford Road area on Tuesday and who witnessed the assault or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Ardmore Station in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 377 22/05/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”