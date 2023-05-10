The accident happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road on the Outer Ring.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter.

“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Ascot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google Images

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.