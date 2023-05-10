News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Man in critical condition after collision between car and electric scooter on Belfast's Knock Road

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his electric scooter was involved in a collision with a car in east Belfast.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 10th May 2023, 20:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 22:55 BST

The accident happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road on the Outer Ring.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Ascot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google ImagesAscot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google Images
Ascot Park off the Knock Road where the RTC took place. Photo via Google Images
Most Popular

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

Related topics:Belfast