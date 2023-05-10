Man in critical condition after collision between car and electric scooter on Belfast's Knock Road
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his electric scooter was involved in a collision with a car in east Belfast.
The accident happened at around 2.30pm at Ascot Park off the Knock Road on the Outer Ring.
Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter.
“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.
“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”