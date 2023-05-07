News you can trust since 1737
Man in electric wheelchair dies following collision on Milltown Road, Ballymoney

A man has died from injuries sustained when his electric wheelchair was struck by a car in Ballymoney on Wednesday.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 7th May 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Police confirmed today (Sunday) that the man has passed away following the road traffic collision.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit have appealing for information and witnesses following the fatal collision in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was struck by a car near to Riverstown Close at around 4.45pm. The man has since sadly passed away.

PSNI have appealed for witnessesPSNI have appealed for witnesses
"We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 03/05/23.”

