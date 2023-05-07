Police confirmed today (Sunday) that the man has passed away following the road traffic collision.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit have appealing for information and witnesses following the fatal collision in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was struck by a car near to Riverstown Close at around 4.45pm. The man has since sadly passed away.

PSNI have appealed for witnesses