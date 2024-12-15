Man in his 20s 'critical but stable' after traffic collision in Belfast

Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:06 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 11:06 BST
A man aged in his 20s is in a critical but stable condition after a road traffic collision in Belfast.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Inspector Doran said: “We received a report at approximately 12.30am on Sunday morning, 15th December that a man aged in his 20s had collided with a vehicle.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. “Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time. No other injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12am and 12.20am today to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 43 15/12/24.”

