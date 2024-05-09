Man in his 60s dead following car crash near Ulster Folk and Transport Museum in north Down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in north Down.

Police say it involved a black Hyundai i30 and no other vehicles at 2pm, and happened in the vicinity of the Ulster Folk and Transport museum in the Cultra area.

The Bangor-Belfast road was shut as a result.

Police attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and fire brigade.

The PSNI said: “A man aged in his 60s, the driver of the Hyundai, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.”