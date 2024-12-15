Man in his 80s in a critical condition after two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone

Emergency incident

​A man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition after a two-vehicle collision near Dungannon on Saturday.

​Police, alongside emergency services colleagues, attended the scene of the accident on the Ballygawley Road just after 9.20am.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Sergeant Fletcher said: "Police would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Ballygawley Road at the time and saw the vehicles involved, a black Volkswagen Golf and white Vauxhall Insignia, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 479 of 14/12/24.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam or other footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it."