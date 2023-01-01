News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man is in a critical condition after road crash in Omagh

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

By Michelle Devane
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 9:05am
The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.
The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on New Year’s Eve (Saturday).

A spokesperson for the force said in a press statement: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.”

Hide Ad

The police statement continued: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”

The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

Most Popular

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and who may have seen a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.