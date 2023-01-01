The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on New Year’s Eve (Saturday).

A spokesperson for the force said in a press statement: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.”

The police statement continued: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”

