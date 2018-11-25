Man killed in Co Antrim horror crash is named locally

The man who died in a horror one vehicle collision has been named locally.

A local councillor said he was Sean McAlonan from the Ballycastle area. He was is in his early 20's.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Cara McShane said: "This death of this young man has left the community totally shocked and the thoughts and prayers of everyone is with his family.

"This is an awful accident at any time of the year, but we are now almost at Christmas. It is heartbreaking."

She added that the young man came from a "large family in the Ballycastle area who are prominent in the business community".

Earlier PSNI Inspector Bradley said: “The single-vehicle collision on the Glenshesk Road, involving a white Citroen Berlingo van, was reported to us at 6:05am.

“There were three people travelling in the van at the time.

“Police attended along with the other emergency services. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Sadly, the third occupant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene."

He appealed to anyone who was on the Glenshesk Road around 6am this morning and witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to contact police.

He also appealed to anyone who believes they saw the vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 386 of 25/11/18.