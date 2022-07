Police are appealing for information about the incident on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards on Thursday evening July 28.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 2

Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...