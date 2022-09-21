News you can trust since 1737
Man released in Brian McIlhagga murder probe

A 32-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in Ballymoney has been released following questioning.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:35 am
A statement from the PSNI adds that the "incident remains under investigation".

Mr McIlhagga, 42, was killed by a masked gang outside a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

The father-of-five, originally from Ballymena, had been beaten and shot in the leg and died from his injuries.

Police described it as a "brutal, sustained and vicious assault".