Man released in Brian McIlhagga murder probe
A 32-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in Ballymoney has been released following questioning.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:35 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:37 am
A statement from the PSNI adds that the "incident remains under investigation".
Mr McIlhagga, 42, was killed by a masked gang outside a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.
The father-of-five, originally from Ballymena, had been beaten and shot in the leg and died from his injuries.
Police described it as a "brutal, sustained and vicious assault".