Man remains in hospital after serious assault in north Belfast

Police received a report at around 11.45pm on May 8 that a man had sustained a wound to his chest.

Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He currently remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Ambulance

The injured man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Officers remain at the scene conducting further enquiries and would ask anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1982 09/05/22.