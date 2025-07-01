Man requires hospital treatment after being assaulted by a number of men armed with wooden bats in Belfast
Police say that it was reported that a man had been assaulted by a number of men armed with wooden bats in the Ormeau Road area of the city.
The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
A short time later, it was reported that the men then called to a property in the nearby Hatfield Street and smashed the windows of a house also using wooden bats.
Officers attended and arrested three males; a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1389 30/06/25.