​​Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in south Belfast on Monday evening (June 30).

Police say that it was reported that a man had been assaulted by a number of men armed with wooden bats in the Ormeau Road area of the city.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

A short time later, it was reported that the men then called to a property in the nearby Hatfield Street and smashed the windows of a house also using wooden bats.

Officers attended and arrested three males; a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.