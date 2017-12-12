Man taken to hospital after incident at M1

A Co Armagh man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after an incident on the M1 this morning.

It is understood the man was seriously injured in an incident close to the M1 near Derrymacash between Lurgan and Portadown at around 10.30am.

Emergency services attended the scene of an incident at M1 this morning

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden, who knows the man, said he had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

“For anyone who is feeling at a low ebb, especially coming up to Christmas, there are many people out there who would like to help, including PIPS and Lifeline as well as the Samaritans,” he said.

A section of the M1 motorway that been closed but has now re-opened.

The section of the motorway that had been affected was between Lough Road, Lurgan and Portadown.

There were long lines of traffic joining diversion routes from the motorway.