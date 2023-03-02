Man to appear in court charged with 2 counts of grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place with intent to commit an indictable offence
Detectives investigating an incident at a house in Rogers Place, Castlereagh, on Wednesday 1st March, in which two men were assaulted have charged a 27-yearold man with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place with intent to commit an indictable offence.
According to a statement from the PSNI the man is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on today (Thursday 2nd March).
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Earlier it was reported that around 1.25pm on Wednesday afternoon there was an ongoing fight at the house involving a number of men.
When officers arrived a short time later, two men were found with injuries indicating they had been seriously assaulted.