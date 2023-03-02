Man to appear in court charged with 2 counts of grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place with intent to commit an indictable offence

Detectives investigating an incident at a house in Rogers Place, Castlereagh, on Wednesday 1st March, in which two men were assaulted have charged a 27-yearold man with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place with intent to commit an indictable offence.