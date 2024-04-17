Man to appear in court charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage following burglaries in Larne in July 2023

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, burglary with intent to steal an theft, following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area in July 2023.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2024, 16:08 BST
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16th May.

