Man to appear in court charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage following burglaries in Larne in July 2023
A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, burglary with intent to steal an theft, following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area in July 2023.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16th May.
As is usual procedure, the charge was reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.