Man to appear in court in connection with drugs offences

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possessing a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court later this morning, Monday 22 January.

The charges are in connection with the seizure of £20,000 of suspected Class A drugs and a quantity of cash during a planned search of a property in the McDonnell Street area of west Belfast yesterday morning, Sunday 21 January.