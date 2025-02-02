Man to appear in court in relation to a spate of robberies in the Mid Ulster area
Police said that the man has been with three counts of robbery, taking conveyance without authority and common assault.
He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday February 3.
The PSNI said in a press statement: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
The charges are believed to be in relation to armed robberies in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred on Thursday January 30.
The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas. A man in his 50s who was arrested after the robberies was released on bail, at which time police said that enquiries were ongoing.