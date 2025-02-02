Enniskillen Magistrates Court. Credit: Google

​A 32 year old man has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow in relation to robberies in the Mid Ulster area last week.

Police said that the man has been with three counts of robbery, taking conveyance without authority and common assault.​

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday February 3.

The PSNI said in a press statement: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The charges are believed to be in relation to armed robberies in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred on Thursday January 30.