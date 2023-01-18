News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man who died after being rescued from Omagh house fire is named - 'I can only imagine what they are going through given the extremely difficult circumstances'

Police have now confirmed the name of the man who died following a fire at a house in Omagh.

By Gemma Murray
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 4:04pm

In a statement the PSNI say that the man who died in a residential fire in Omagh today was 52-year-old Andrew Halliday.

He died after a fire in the Edinburgh Park area was reported to police today, Wednesday 18th January, at 6am.

Hide Ad

Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Most Popular

The PSNI statement adds that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined - and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Earlier in a statement Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Wednesday 18 January at 5.39am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park, Omagh.

Hide Ad

"Three Fire Appliances attended the incident - 1 from Omagh, 1 from Dromore and 1 from Fintona.

"Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Edinburgh Park - Google maps

"They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

Hide Ad

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Hide Ad

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has expressed his condolences after the sad death this morning.

Fire Engine
Hide Ad

Mr McCrossan said: "I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man who passed away following a house fire in the Edinburgh Park area on Wednesday morning.

" It is never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine what they are going through given the extremely difficult circumstances involved.

Hide Ad

“I’d also like to thank the fire service and police officers who responded to this incident and extinguished the fire.

"It is never easy to be called out to incidents like this, but they play an important role in our community and we would be much worse off without them.”

OmaghPoliceEdinburgh ParkNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service