Man who died in scrambler crash is named

Police have named the 24-year-old man who died following a road traffic collision in Magherafelt on Saturday 13th August.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:05 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:09 am
Ryan Speirs who died in scrambler crash
Ryan Speirs who died in scrambler crash

In a statement they say that Ryan Speirs died after a scrambler he was riding was involved in a crash at the Castledawson Road area.

Ryan was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.

Police