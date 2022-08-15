Man who died in scrambler crash is named

In a statement they say that Ryan Speirs died after a scrambler he was riding was involved in a crash at the Castledawson Road area.
Ryan was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.
The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.