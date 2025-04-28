Man who sued PSNI after being acquitted of rape charges has his claim against police dismissed

The High Court in Belfast

​​A man who sued the PSNI after being acquitted of rape is to have a claim for malicious prosecution dismissed, the High Court ruled.

Gerard Doherty was cleared of all charges of sexually assaulting a woman following a trial back in 2013.

He sought damages after it emerged that the complainant had made similar allegations against three other individuals. But a judge rejected claims an investigating police officer intentionally suppressed that information.

Granting the PSNI’s application to strike out the lawsuit, Master Harvey ruled: “Any failings could just as easily be due to negligence or incompetence.”

Mr Doherty, understood to be from Londonderry and aged in his late 30s, stood trial on charges of rape and sexual assault over an alleged incident in 2011.

He was completely exonerated, however, after the woman’s previous allegations were disclosed during cross-examination. His lawyers argued the case against him should never have reached trial.

The investigating officer knew about the previous complaints but withheld that information from the Public Prosecution Service, it was claimed. Mr Doherty sued for misfeasance in public office and malicious prosecution.

Defending the action, the PSNI insisted it was unaware of the earlier allegations until it emerged at trial. The court heard there was no basis for establishing any malice or bad faith.

In an affidavit the investigating officer said she knew nothing about any previous rape or sexual assault allegations before Mr Dohery’s trial in 2013.

The complainant had told her about a suspected drink spiking incident in England eight years earlier. Initial checks were carried out with police in Devon and Cornwall, but at that stage the officer was told the woman was not on their system.

No further enquiries were made until the issue emerged during the trial process. At that stage the PPS decided to continue with the prosecution against Mr Doherty.

In a judgment published earlier this month, Master Harvey identified no hostility by the officer towards the plaintiff. “I consider the case as pleaded has no reasonable prospects of success,” he held.

“The pleadings contain bare assertions which are inadequate to support the grave allegations made by the plaintiff.”

Master Harvey added: At its height, the officer in this case may have heard information being disclosed at an examination of the complainant and may have failed to note that, be aware of its significance and pass that information on to a superior or prosecutor.

“The plaintiff asserts that could only be due to malice and that is the only conclusion a court could reach.