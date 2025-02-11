Martin Barr claimed fourth overall in the Pro class in Aberdeen. (Photo Maurice Montgomery)

​Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished fifth overall in the Pro class at penultimate round of the Arenacross World Tour in Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apico Honda rider qualified fifth and finished fourth in his opening heat race and was third in heat two, which put him straight into the main event.

Barr didn’t make the best of starts in the final and had to work hard for his fifth place behind the championship leader Dean Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was another decent result and I was happy,” said Barr. “No complaints.”

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt in action at Hawkstone in the EMX 125 class. (Photo by Matt Lee)

Then began the arduous overnight 400-mile drive to Shrewsbury for the Hawkstone International. It was the first outing for Barr on the 2025 Honda and there were teething issues.

“It didn’t really go to plan,” said Barr. “We were jumping on a brand new 2025 bike and we had a couple of overheating problems with the Honda.

"It meant we had to pull out of both races. No results but we learned a lot which we will put right before the championship starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a frustrating day, however we have a weekend off before the final round of the arenacross in Manchester, then prepare for the outdoor season in March.”

Lewis Spratt arrived in Aberdeen battered and bruised after Belfast, however it didn’t show as the Omagh teenager was fastest in free practice. Unfortunately he picked up another injury during qualifying, badly bruising his sternum after hitting the handlebars.

Despite this he still set the third fastest time on McCullagh’s Centra KTM 125.

“I was a bit second-hand going into race one,” he said. “I made a decent start and brought it home in fourth. I wasn’t feeling great for race two however another fourth gave me fourth overall and a ten-point gap in the championship for third with one round remaining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injured or not he made the long trip to Hawkstone, ventured out in practice and was fastest for most of qualifying before eventually ending up second in the EMX 125 class.

In his opening race Spratt was away inside the top ten before finishing eighth. He was sixth in race two but a clutch problem in race three brought his day to a premature end.

Spratt said: “I was happy enough with the weekend and to finish ninth overall after only completing two races was good enough.”

Letterkenny’s Ivan Kerr had his first outing in this year’s arenacross finishing eighth overall in the AX Amateur class, while Larne’s Jax Weatherhead claimed fifth and sixth in his heat races for sixth overall in the AX Mini class with Erin Deazley from Castlederg finishing ninth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn McCormick had his first race on the Chambers KTM at Hawkstone and was pleased with eighth overall in the MX2 class.

After qualifying fifth fastest McCormick was lying fourth in his opening race before tucking the front and crashing as he challenged for third. He dropped to tenth before fighting back to eighth. In race two he finished ninth.

“I felt that I rode a lot better in race two but I’m still lacking a bit of race time,” McCormick said.