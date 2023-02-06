Matthew McCallan

See the Go Fundme page here

The event is being organised to raise funds for Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North and other organisations that helped in the search for Matthew

A Facebook page has been set up to arrange the event, which will celebrate Matthew’s 16th birthday.

A gofundme page for the event says: “A little bit about Matthew, who we are doing this all for.

"Matthew was an only son of Frances and Peter McCallan, he was a young country boy who loved all things TANG!

"From tractors to horses to getting mucked from head to toe Matthew loved the outdoors life with his cousins.

"Over the last few months Matthews family could see such a change in him, turning from a child to the most handsome young man he was.

Tractor run Matthew McCallan

"He was such a witty character with the most beautiful smile that started so little but raised up to one side of his face.”

It adds: “Matthew loved the country music and attended a concert on 3rd December 2022 but unfortunately didn’t make it home.

"A search for Matthew took place over two days with the incredible help from the public and fintona community and unfortunately with great sadness it wasn’t the outcome we all hoped and prayed for.

"So this is why Matthews family have put together this annual charity tractor run donations in aid of Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North and other organisations that helped in the search for Matthew”.

