Maze Prison site: MP Sorcha Eastwood dodges question on whether economic development should be 'decoupled' from H Blocks

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has dodged a question as to whether development of the former Maze Prison site should go ahead without a ‘peace centre’ which retains the controversial H Blocks.

Architect Daniel Libeskind – who was involved in the original proposals for the site – reignited the debate over its future by telling the BBC that Stormont political leaders should end their dispute over the issue.

The DUP have objected to the retention of the H Blocks, saying they would become a shrine to republican terror gangs. Sinn Fein have vetoed the development of the site unless the peace centre goes ahead.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday, DUP education minister Paul Givan, who is an MLA for the area, said that economic development of the site should be “decoupled” from the issue of the former prison wing.

“The retained buildings have contaminated that site. That shouldn’t though be a blockade to the wider development of the Maze site”, he said.

The Lagan Valley MLA added: “Let’s get on with developing the rest of the Maze site – decouple the issue of the retained buildings, rather than there being a continual blockade when it comes to the wider development of the site”.