MBE appoints Pivotal for Expansion in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland
Part of MBE Worldwide, Mail Boxes Etc. is the world’s leading third-party provider of shipping, fulfilment, print and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and consumers across the globe, with a network of 1,826 franchise locations in 48 countries.
In 2023, MBE Worldwide served over one million business customers worldwide through its multi-brand operations, generating €1.4 billion.
Pivotal is a market-leading provider of cash and transaction management services across the UK and Ireland. With a growing customer base, Pivotal currently services more than 4,000 business customers operating from a network of accredited secure cash centre facilities. Pivotal’s services include cash in transit, cash processing, banking, ATM’s, merchant services, secure storage, foreign exchange and engineering services.
Pivotal’s appointment as Mail Boxes Etc. Area Franchisee will see the company take over the support and development of the four existing Mail Boxes Etc. solution centres in the Republic Of Ireland (Dublin x 2, Cork, Killarney) and one in Northern Ireland (Botanic Avenue, Belfast), while also aiming to open around 22 further solutions centres across Ireland over the next three years and a total of 40 over the next ten years.
Mail Boxes Etc. UK managing director Mike Gratton said: “We are pleased to announce that Pivotal has been appointed as the Area Franchisee for both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
“This strategic relationship aims to provide enhanced support for Mail Boxes Etc. franchise partners across Ireland, whilst maximising opportunities to expand the network across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”
Pivotal CEO Terry Hughes said: “We are very pleased to announce Pivotal has been appointed as Mail Boxes Etc. Area Franchisee for Ireland and are looking forward to providing sales and operational support to improve the performance of existing franchise partners.
“Plans for existing franchise growth include boosting the B2B and online offerings of our existing operations to supplement their already strong performance in the retail sphere.
“Our ambitious growth targets to introduce further Mail Boxes Etc. centres across Ireland will commence with two new imminent openings in the Belfast area, with a planned total of eight across Ireland this year.”