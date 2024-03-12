MBE appoints Pivotal for Expansion in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of MBE Worldwide, Mail Boxes Etc. is the world’s leading third-party provider of shipping, fulfilment, print and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and consumers across the globe, with a network of 1,826 franchise locations in 48 countries.

In 2023, MBE Worldwide served over one million business customers worldwide through its multi-brand operations, generating €1.4 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pivotal is a market-leading provider of cash and transaction management services across the UK and Ireland. With a growing customer base, Pivotal currently services more than 4,000 business customers operating from a network of accredited secure cash centre facilities. Pivotal’s services include cash in transit, cash processing, banking, ATM’s, merchant services, secure storage, foreign exchange and engineering services.

Pivotal CEO Terry Hughes

Pivotal’s appointment as Mail Boxes Etc. Area Franchisee will see the company take over the support and development of the four existing Mail Boxes Etc. solution centres in the Republic Of Ireland (Dublin x 2, Cork, Killarney) and one in Northern Ireland (Botanic Avenue, Belfast), while also aiming to open around 22 further solutions centres across Ireland over the next three years and a total of 40 over the next ten years.

Mail Boxes Etc. UK managing director Mike Gratton said: “We are pleased to announce that Pivotal has been appointed as the Area Franchisee for both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“This strategic relationship aims to provide enhanced support for Mail Boxes Etc. franchise partners across Ireland, whilst maximising opportunities to expand the network across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pivotal CEO Terry Hughes said: “We are very pleased to announce Pivotal has been appointed as Mail Boxes Etc. Area Franchisee for Ireland and are looking forward to providing sales and operational support to improve the performance of existing franchise partners.

“Plans for existing franchise growth include boosting the B2B and online offerings of our existing operations to supplement their already strong performance in the retail sphere.